All apartments in Huntsville
Find more places like 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntsville, AL
/
3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest

3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntsville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35810

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1,084 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, new appliances and a large fenced in back yard with storage shed. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest have any available units?
3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
Is 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3304 Reynolds Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove on Governor's
3009 Vanderbilt Drive Southwest
Huntsville, AL 35801
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir
Huntsville, AL 35806
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr
Huntsville, AL 35824
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl
Huntsville, AL 35758
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW
Huntsville, AL 35801
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike
Huntsville, AL 35806
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW
Huntsville, AL 35806
Preserve at Crestwood
515 Chateau Dr
Huntsville, AL 35801

Similar Pages

Huntsville 1 BedroomsHuntsville 2 Bedrooms
Huntsville Apartments with BalconyHuntsville Dog Friendly Apartments
Huntsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, TNMadison, ALTullahoma, TNCullman, ALGadsden, AL
Decatur, ALAthens, ALManchester, TNHarvest, AL
Warrior, ALPulaski, TNFlorence, ALJasper, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in Huntsville
Oakwood University