Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Office space located at Bob Wallace Professional Center in a HUBZone Space



4 large offices and a reception area

Bob Wallace Professional Center is situated in South Central Huntsville, west of Memorial Parkway and South of Governors Drive. The property is on Bob Wallace Avenue providing excellent visibility. The location provides convenient access to the Huntsville Central Business District as well as Redstone Arsenal and Marshall Space Flight Center.