Home
/
Huntsville, AL
/
3202 Normandale Dr NW
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3202 Normandale Dr NW
3202 Normandale Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3202 Normandale Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35811
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
A newly renovated property located in Huntsville with 3 beds, 1 bath, Granite Counter Tops, Luxury Flooring throughout, a carport and a flat lot! Call us TODAY and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3202 Normandale Dr NW have any available units?
3202 Normandale Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntsville, AL
.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Huntsville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3202 Normandale Dr NW have?
Some of 3202 Normandale Dr NW's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3202 Normandale Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
3202 Normandale Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 Normandale Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3202 Normandale Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 3202 Normandale Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 3202 Normandale Dr NW offers parking.
Does 3202 Normandale Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3202 Normandale Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 Normandale Dr NW have a pool?
No, 3202 Normandale Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 3202 Normandale Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 3202 Normandale Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3202 Normandale Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3202 Normandale Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.
