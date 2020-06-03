3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly remodeled house with new windows, new blinds, new paint, new floors and newer HVAC. appliances. Corner lot with fenced backyard. This one will not last long.