Home
/
Huntsville, AL
/
3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM
3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35811
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled house with new windows, new blinds, new paint, new floors and newer HVAC. appliances. Corner lot with fenced backyard. This one will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest have any available units?
3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntsville, AL
.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Huntsville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest have?
Some of 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Merry Oaks Drive Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Hampton Falls
1000 Hampton Fall Blvd
Huntsville, AL 35741
Garden Cove
3315 Dunn Dr
Huntsville, AL 35805
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir
Huntsville, AL 35806
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW
Huntsville, AL 35816
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr
Huntsville, AL 35824
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW
Huntsville, AL 35806
Madison Park
1 Madison Park Dr
Huntsville, AL 35758
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr
Huntsville, AL 35806
