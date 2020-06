Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2809 8th Ave Huntsville AL 35805 - Property Id: 87535



This is a single family house on 8th Ave near the Lowe Mill Arts Center. It is 3 bedrooms with 1 full bathroom. Pets are ok, with a one time pet deposit.



Call Ashleigh (property manager) at 256-527-0185 to set up a time to see the property.



No section 8. No rent-to-own. Rent is non-negotiable. Only serious applicants!



It is best to try and get a hold of us by phone, not by email.



$785/month rent

$785 Security deposit



Address:

2809 8th Ave

Huntsville, AL

35805

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87535

Property Id 87535



