Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2746 Deford Mill Road

2746 Deford Mill Road Southeast · (256) 270-0310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2746 Deford Mill Road Southeast, Huntsville, AL 35763

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2746 Deford Mill Road · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
google fiber
Fabulous 4bd/3ba home in Hampton Cove - Fabulous 4 bed room 3 bath home in Hampton Cove. Hard wood floors in the main living area. The master suite has a large walk in closet, Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower and separate vanities. There is an office craft room, Dining room, living room and large spacious kitchen. The kitchen has a dining area, island, granite counter tops, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. There are three bedrooms and a bathroom up stairs. A fully fenced back yard with mature trees and fruit trees. There is a three car garage. Access to Google fiber and Xfinity is available. Close to shopping and dining.
Tenant is responsible for landscape upkeep with a vendor of the owner's choice.
Pets are at the discretion of the owner.
No Smoking.
Call Jay I'Konn, Weichert Realtors - The Space Place - 256-652-0771.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4946684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Deford Mill Road have any available units?
2746 Deford Mill Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2746 Deford Mill Road have?
Some of 2746 Deford Mill Road's amenities include google fiber, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Deford Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Deford Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Deford Mill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2746 Deford Mill Road is pet friendly.
Does 2746 Deford Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 2746 Deford Mill Road offers parking.
Does 2746 Deford Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2746 Deford Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Deford Mill Road have a pool?
No, 2746 Deford Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 2746 Deford Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 2746 Deford Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Deford Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2746 Deford Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
