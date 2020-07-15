2746 Deford Mill Road

Amenities
Fabulous 4bd/3ba home in Hampton Cove - Fabulous 4 bed room 3 bath home in Hampton Cove. Hard wood floors in the main living area. The master suite has a large walk in closet, Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower and separate vanities. There is an office craft room, Dining room, living room and large spacious kitchen. The kitchen has a dining area, island, granite counter tops, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. There are three bedrooms and a bathroom up stairs. A fully fenced back yard with mature trees and fruit trees. There is a three car garage. Access to Google fiber and Xfinity is available. Close to shopping and dining.
Tenant is responsible for landscape upkeep with a vendor of the owner's choice.
Pets are at the discretion of the owner.
No Smoking.
Call Jay I'Konn, Weichert Realtors - The Space Place - 256-652-0771.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4946684)