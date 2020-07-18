2666 Ashtynn Place Southwest, Huntsville, AL 35803 Ashtynn Manor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Three Bedroom Two Bath Available after August 1st Two car garage Open floor plan Island kitchen Solid surface countertops Separate utility room Large closets Washer and Dryer INCLUDED - no warranty Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2666 Ashtynn Place have any available units?
2666 Ashtynn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
Is 2666 Ashtynn Place currently offering any rent specials?
2666 Ashtynn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2666 Ashtynn Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2666 Ashtynn Place is pet friendly.
Does 2666 Ashtynn Place offer parking?
Yes, 2666 Ashtynn Place offers parking.
Does 2666 Ashtynn Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2666 Ashtynn Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2666 Ashtynn Place have a pool?
No, 2666 Ashtynn Place does not have a pool.
Does 2666 Ashtynn Place have accessible units?
No, 2666 Ashtynn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2666 Ashtynn Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2666 Ashtynn Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2666 Ashtynn Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2666 Ashtynn Place does not have units with air conditioning.