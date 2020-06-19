26106 Valley Ridge Rd

Amenities

pet friendly new construction stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

26106 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26106 Valley Ridge Road!

This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville. This house has a full-size dining room, new stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, modern LVP flooring downstairs and in the bathrooms, soft carpeting in the bedrooms, and a fenced-in back yard. There are two full bathrooms upstairs and a half bath conveniently located on the first floor. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at https://huntsville.ahiproperties.com/huntsville-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet.Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals. No Dogs above 40 lbs. please.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

2124 Metro Circle, Huntsville, AL 35801

1-256-604-5686



(RLNE5718689)