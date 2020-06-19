All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

26093 Valley Ridge Rd

26093 Valley Ridge Road Northwest · (205) 509-0484 ext. 2055090484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26093 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 26093 Valley Ridge Rd · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
26093 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26093 Valley Ridge Road!
This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville. This house has a full-size dining room, new stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, modern LVP flooring downstairs and in the bathrooms, soft carpeting in the bedrooms, and a fenced-in back yard. There are two full bathrooms upstairs and a half bath conveniently located on the first floor. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at https://huntsville.ahiproperties.com/huntsville-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet.Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals. No Dogs above 40 lbs. please.

AHI Properties
2124 Metro Circle, Huntsville, AL 35801
1-256-604-5686

(RLNE5744161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26093 Valley Ridge Rd have any available units?
26093 Valley Ridge Rd has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 26093 Valley Ridge Rd have?
Some of 26093 Valley Ridge Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26093 Valley Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
26093 Valley Ridge Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26093 Valley Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 26093 Valley Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 26093 Valley Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 26093 Valley Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 26093 Valley Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26093 Valley Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26093 Valley Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 26093 Valley Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 26093 Valley Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 26093 Valley Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 26093 Valley Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 26093 Valley Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
