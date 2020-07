Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brand new, never lived in home available now in the James Clemens school district! The open concept home is a great space for entertaining friends and family with the kitchen over looking the family room area and the dining room connected. The isolated master suite has a glamour bath with seperate vanities, soaker tub, separate shower, and a walk in closet. The laundry room has Murphy's built in cubbies. Enjoy the summertime on your covered patio in the backyard. Call today!