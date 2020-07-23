All apartments in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL
207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest
207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest

207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35757
Pike Farms

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2-story home in Madison, AL. This property offers 3,058 sf ft with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Features include hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen, two car garage, and a spacious fenced in backyard. This property is a must see today!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website at www.rentconrex.com to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest have any available units?
207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
Is 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest offers parking.
Does 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest have a pool?
No, 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest have accessible units?
No, 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Kenneth Boulevard Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
