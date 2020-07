Amenities

Cute three bedroom, two bathroom house for rent. Large family room, separate dining room, semi-open floor plan, brand new flooring, fenced in back yard with covered patio and detached storage building. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Apply online at - www.astropropertymanagement.com - $35 application fee for every applicant 19 years of age and older.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.