Huntsville, AL
2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE

2003 Gladstone Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Gladstone Drive Northeast, Huntsville, AL 35811

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom with bonus room or 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home just minutes from Down Town. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, and I-565. Fully fenced backyard with storage building. Walking distance to multiple parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntsville.
Does 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 GLADSTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
