Huntsville, AL
1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest

1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest · (256) 570-5860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35816

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1514 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Gorgeous 1,514 sf home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, covered car port and a large backyard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest have any available units?
1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
Is 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest does offer parking.
Does 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
