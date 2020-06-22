All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A

1601 Wells Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Wells Avenue Southeast, Huntsville, AL 35801

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come make this gorgeous home in Five Points your Oasis. This newly renovated duplex is ready for you! New floors, new kitchen and many other things make this a must see! Don't miss your chance to live in the heart of Five Points and be near everything!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A have any available units?
1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
Is 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntsville.
Does 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A offer parking?
No, 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A have a pool?
No, 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A have accessible units?
No, 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Wells Avenue Southeast - 1, Suite A does not have units with air conditioning.
