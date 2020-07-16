Rent Calculator
Home
/
Huntsville, AL
/
1422 Humes Avenue Northeast
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1422 Humes Avenue Northeast
1422 Humes Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1422 Humes Avenue Northeast, Huntsville, AL 35801
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Great 1 Bedroom Apt with 1.5 Bath with Loft
UTILITIES INCLUDED
Vinyl Plank Flooring
High Ceilings
Large Bedroom
Separate Utility Room
Washer and Dryer
Large Closet
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast have any available units?
1422 Humes Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntsville, AL
.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Huntsville Rent Report
.
Is 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Humes Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntsville
.
Does 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 Humes Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
