3199 Churchview Way

Amenities

pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To make this home even better it also features a huge walk-in level attic storage, fireplace, fully fenced big backyard, in ground pool and awesoeme tiki bar for entertaing or haning out. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.