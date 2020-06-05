All apartments in Hueytown
Last updated June 5 2020

3199 Churchview Way

3199 Churchview Way · (205) 271-0177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3199 Churchview Way, Hueytown, AL 35023

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1826 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To make this home even better it also features a huge walk-in level attic storage, fireplace, fully fenced big backyard, in ground pool and awesoeme tiki bar for entertaing or haning out. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3199 Churchview Way have any available units?
3199 Churchview Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3199 Churchview Way currently offering any rent specials?
3199 Churchview Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3199 Churchview Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3199 Churchview Way is pet friendly.
Does 3199 Churchview Way offer parking?
No, 3199 Churchview Way does not offer parking.
Does 3199 Churchview Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3199 Churchview Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3199 Churchview Way have a pool?
Yes, 3199 Churchview Way has a pool.
Does 3199 Churchview Way have accessible units?
No, 3199 Churchview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3199 Churchview Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3199 Churchview Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3199 Churchview Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3199 Churchview Way does not have units with air conditioning.
