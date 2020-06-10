All apartments in Hueytown
2835 Novel Drive

2835 Novel Drive · (205) 433-0170
Location

2835 Novel Drive, Hueytown, AL 35023

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1328 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! This home features spacious bedrooms, new carpet, fresh paint, updated appliances, and a large back yard! This is the home for you! Take a look today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Novel Drive have any available units?
2835 Novel Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2835 Novel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Novel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Novel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 Novel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2835 Novel Drive offer parking?
No, 2835 Novel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2835 Novel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 Novel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Novel Drive have a pool?
No, 2835 Novel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2835 Novel Drive have accessible units?
No, 2835 Novel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Novel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 Novel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2835 Novel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2835 Novel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
