All apartments in Hueytown
Find more places like 2094 Cherry Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hueytown, AL
/
2094 Cherry Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

2094 Cherry Ave

2094 Cherry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hueytown
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2094 Cherry Avenue, Hueytown, AL 35023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Pictures and details coming soon! Call for your appointment today! 205-410-8785

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2094 Cherry Ave have any available units?
2094 Cherry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hueytown, AL.
Is 2094 Cherry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2094 Cherry Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2094 Cherry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2094 Cherry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hueytown.
Does 2094 Cherry Ave offer parking?
No, 2094 Cherry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2094 Cherry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2094 Cherry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2094 Cherry Ave have a pool?
No, 2094 Cherry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2094 Cherry Ave have accessible units?
No, 2094 Cherry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2094 Cherry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2094 Cherry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2094 Cherry Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2094 Cherry Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hueytown 2 BedroomsHueytown 3 Bedrooms
Hueytown Apartments with BalconyHueytown Apartments with Garage
Hueytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, AL
Calera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALMoundville, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University