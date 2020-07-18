Sign Up
Home
/
Hueytown, AL
/
1301 27th Ave N
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM
Find Out More
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1301 27th Ave N
1301 27th Avenue North
·
(205) 982-5647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1301 27th Avenue North, Hueytown, AL 35023
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 1301 27th Ave N · Avail. now
$895
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5914370)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1301 27th Ave N have any available units?
1301 27th Ave N has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 1301 27th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1301 27th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 27th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1301 27th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hueytown
.
Does 1301 27th Ave N offer parking?
No, 1301 27th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1301 27th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 27th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 27th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1301 27th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1301 27th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1301 27th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 27th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 27th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 27th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 27th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
