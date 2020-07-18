All apartments in Hueytown
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

1301 27th Ave N

1301 27th Avenue North · (205) 982-5647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 27th Avenue North, Hueytown, AL 35023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1301 27th Ave N · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5914370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1301 27th Ave N have any available units?
1301 27th Ave N has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1301 27th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1301 27th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 27th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1301 27th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hueytown.
Does 1301 27th Ave N offer parking?
No, 1301 27th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1301 27th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 27th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 27th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1301 27th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1301 27th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1301 27th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 27th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 27th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 27th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 27th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

