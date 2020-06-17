All apartments in Hueytown
1048 Arcadia Circle
1048 Arcadia Circle

1048 Arcadia Circle · (205) 433-0170
Location

1048 Arcadia Circle, Hueytown, AL 35023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Welcome to this lovely Hueytown Home! This home features a large kitchen, updated appliances, and spacious bedrooms. You will love the open feel from the moment you walk in! Come by today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 Arcadia Circle have any available units?
1048 Arcadia Circle has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1048 Arcadia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Arcadia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Arcadia Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1048 Arcadia Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1048 Arcadia Circle offer parking?
No, 1048 Arcadia Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1048 Arcadia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1048 Arcadia Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Arcadia Circle have a pool?
No, 1048 Arcadia Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1048 Arcadia Circle have accessible units?
No, 1048 Arcadia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Arcadia Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1048 Arcadia Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 Arcadia Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1048 Arcadia Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
