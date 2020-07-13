All apartments in Hueytown
1045 25th Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:50 PM

1045 25th Avenue

1045 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1045 25th Avenue, Hueytown, AL 35023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 25th Avenue have any available units?
1045 25th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hueytown, AL.
Is 1045 25th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1045 25th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 25th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1045 25th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hueytown.
Does 1045 25th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1045 25th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1045 25th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 25th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 25th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1045 25th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1045 25th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1045 25th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 25th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 25th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1045 25th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1045 25th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
