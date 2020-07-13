The Park at Wellington.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup oven range recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet cafe

The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool. Experience all of the beauty of our distinct apartment homes with contemporary kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, and wood style flooring in entrance and kitchen. We are a pet friendly community! Our caring staff is dedicated to providing you with excellent customer service. Come experience The Park at Wakefield and meet the life you deserve.