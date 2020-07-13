All apartments in Hoover
The Park at Wellington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

The Park at Wellington

861 Tyler Cir · (205) 675-0379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL 35226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1708 · Avail. Aug 22

$768

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1-1206 · Avail. Jul 20

$768

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1-0501 · Avail. Aug 29

$768

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 850 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1002 · Avail. Aug 16

$874

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park at Wellington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet cafe
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool. Experience all of the beauty of our distinct apartment homes with contemporary kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, and wood style flooring in entrance and kitchen. We are a pet friendly community! Our caring staff is dedicated to providing you with excellent customer service. Come experience The Park at Wakefield and meet the life you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 (1 pet). $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Park at Wellington have any available units?
The Park at Wellington has 6 units available starting at $768 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Park at Wellington have?
Some of The Park at Wellington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park at Wellington currently offering any rent specials?
The Park at Wellington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Park at Wellington pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park at Wellington is pet friendly.
Does The Park at Wellington offer parking?
Yes, The Park at Wellington offers parking.
Does The Park at Wellington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Park at Wellington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park at Wellington have a pool?
Yes, The Park at Wellington has a pool.
Does The Park at Wellington have accessible units?
No, The Park at Wellington does not have accessible units.
Does The Park at Wellington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park at Wellington has units with dishwashers.
Does The Park at Wellington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Park at Wellington has units with air conditioning.

