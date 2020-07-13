The Park at Wellington.

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 (1 pet). $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.