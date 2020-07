Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse coffee bar internet access internet cafe

The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool. Experience all of the beauty of our distinct apartment homes with contemporary kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, and wood style flooring in entrance and kitchen. We are a pet friendly community! Our caring staff is dedicated to providing you with excellent customer service. Come experience The Park at Wakefield and meet the life you deserve.