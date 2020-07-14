All apartments in Hoover
Hawthorne at Wisteria
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Hawthorne at Wisteria

2870 Regal Cir · (205) 900-4060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL 35216

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 48J · Avail. Aug 8

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Unit 52J · Avail. Sep 11

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Unit 62F · Avail. Sep 16

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 57B · Avail. Aug 26

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

Unit 57A · Avail. Sep 9

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

Unit 65F · Avail. Sep 10

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne at Wisteria.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
parking
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one. Our community is nestled in a quiet and relaxing suburban neighborhood yet just a few minutes to Highway 31, I-65 and I-459, providing quick access to all of Birmingham’s employment, entertainment and retail centers. Shopping and dining options are endless just down the street at The Riverchase Galleria Mall, and the upscale shops and restaurants at The Summit – Alabama’s premier shopping destination – are a quick 12 minute drive. Our younger residents enjoy attending the top rated schools in the Hoover School District, especially Spain Park High School, a National Blue Ribbon School recipient. Hawthorne at Wisteria also offers a resort-style swimming pool, an outdoor grilling area with a cozy fire pit, a fitness center, tennis courts and a playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne at Wisteria have any available units?
Hawthorne at Wisteria has 7 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hawthorne at Wisteria have?
Some of Hawthorne at Wisteria's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne at Wisteria currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne at Wisteria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne at Wisteria pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne at Wisteria is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne at Wisteria offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne at Wisteria offers parking.
Does Hawthorne at Wisteria have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hawthorne at Wisteria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne at Wisteria have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne at Wisteria has a pool.
Does Hawthorne at Wisteria have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne at Wisteria does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne at Wisteria have units with dishwashers?
No, Hawthorne at Wisteria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Hawthorne at Wisteria have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hawthorne at Wisteria has units with air conditioning.
