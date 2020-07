Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony cable included carpet ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill car wash area clubhouse e-payments internet access package receiving playground

Welcome to Barrington Apartment Homes in Birmingham, Alabama! Our beautiful 28-acre community is located in Hoover with easy access to local Interstates 20/59, 65, and 459. We are convenient to The Galleria Shopping Mall, Verizon Wireless Music Center, University of Alabama Birmingham, Sanford, and The Hoover Met. Barrington showcases 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes which boast fully-equipped kitchens with built-in wine racks, 9 foot ceilings with crown molding, garden tubs, and washer/dryer connections.Our resort-style amenity package features a gorgeous swimming pool with oversized sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, basketball court,and lighted tennis court.