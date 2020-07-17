5493 Park Side Road

Amenities
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the bedrooms, and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
1 Car Garage
*Small dogs and cats only
*Small dogs and cats only
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.