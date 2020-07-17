All apartments in Hoover
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 PM

5493 Park Side Road

5493 Park Side Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5493 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL 35244

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the bedrooms, and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
1 Car Garage
*Small dogs and cats only

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5493 Park Side Road have any available units?
5493 Park Side Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoover, AL.
What amenities does 5493 Park Side Road have?
Some of 5493 Park Side Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5493 Park Side Road currently offering any rent specials?
5493 Park Side Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5493 Park Side Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5493 Park Side Road is pet friendly.
Does 5493 Park Side Road offer parking?
Yes, 5493 Park Side Road offers parking.
Does 5493 Park Side Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5493 Park Side Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5493 Park Side Road have a pool?
No, 5493 Park Side Road does not have a pool.
Does 5493 Park Side Road have accessible units?
No, 5493 Park Side Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5493 Park Side Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5493 Park Side Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5493 Park Side Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5493 Park Side Road does not have units with air conditioning.
