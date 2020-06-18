All apartments in Hoover
Find more places like 2213 Tal Brook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoover, AL
/
2213 Tal Brook Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:42 PM

2213 Tal Brook Road

2213 Tal Brook Road · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoover
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2213 Tal Brook Road, Hoover, AL 35216

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29
Wow!! Is what you will say the minute you see this 5 bedroom 2 bathroom gorgeous home. This home is a rare jewel that offers lots of space, hardwood floors, a eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots more!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Tal Brook Road have any available units?
2213 Tal Brook Road has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2213 Tal Brook Road currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Tal Brook Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Tal Brook Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 Tal Brook Road is pet friendly.
Does 2213 Tal Brook Road offer parking?
No, 2213 Tal Brook Road does not offer parking.
Does 2213 Tal Brook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Tal Brook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Tal Brook Road have a pool?
No, 2213 Tal Brook Road does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Tal Brook Road have accessible units?
No, 2213 Tal Brook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Tal Brook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Tal Brook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 Tal Brook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 Tal Brook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2213 Tal Brook Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln
Hoover, AL 35022
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir
Hoover, AL 35226
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive
Hoover, AL 35216
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr
Hoover, AL 35216
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln
Hoover, AL 35216
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd
Hoover, AL 35216
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr
Hoover, AL 35244
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr
Hoover, AL 35244

Similar Pages

Hoover 1 BedroomsHoover 2 Bedrooms
Hoover Dog Friendly ApartmentsHoover Pet Friendly Places
Hoover Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, AL
Montevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity