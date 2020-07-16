All apartments in Homewood
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

218 Malaga Avenue

218 Malaga Avenue · (205) 260-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

218 Malaga Avenue, Homewood, AL 35209
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1237 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Coming soon! Available August 8, 2020. Book a showing through this link: https://calendly.com/monarchpm OR call/text 205-675-0885

Charming 1950's home centrally located in historic Hollywood. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home features one level living. You will love the large sun room and the kids will love the fenced in back yard.

The home has hardwood floors, air conditioning, refrigerator, dishwasher, patio, fenced yard, Washer and dryer are furnished. Lawn care included; Utilities are paid by the tenant.

Listed by Monarch Property Management, Kris Mapes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Malaga Avenue have any available units?
218 Malaga Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 Malaga Avenue have?
Some of 218 Malaga Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Malaga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
218 Malaga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Malaga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 218 Malaga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homewood.
Does 218 Malaga Avenue offer parking?
No, 218 Malaga Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 218 Malaga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Malaga Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Malaga Avenue have a pool?
No, 218 Malaga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 218 Malaga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 218 Malaga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Malaga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Malaga Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Malaga Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 Malaga Avenue has units with air conditioning.
