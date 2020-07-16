218 Malaga Avenue

Amenities
Coming soon! Available August 8, 2020. Book a showing through this link: https://calendly.com/monarchpm OR call/text 205-675-0885
Charming 1950's home centrally located in historic Hollywood. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home features one level living. You will love the large sun room and the kids will love the fenced in back yard.
The home has hardwood floors, air conditioning, refrigerator, dishwasher, patio, fenced yard, Washer and dryer are furnished. Lawn care included; Utilities are paid by the tenant.
Listed by Monarch Property Management, Kris Mapes