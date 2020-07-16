218 Malaga Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Coming soon! Available August 8, 2020. Book a showing through this link: https://calendly.com/monarchpm OR call/text 205-675-0885



Charming 1950's home centrally located in historic Hollywood. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home features one level living. You will love the large sun room and the kids will love the fenced in back yard.



The home has hardwood floors, air conditioning, refrigerator, dishwasher, patio, fenced yard, Washer and dryer are furnished. Lawn care included; Utilities are paid by the tenant.



Listed by Monarch Property Management, Kris Mapes