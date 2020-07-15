Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

520 Baronne St. Available 08/07/20 520 Baronne St (Helena) - Terrific 3 BR/2 BA in Helena's popular Jackson Square subdivision. Freshly painted throughout, kitchen just updated, and new carpet to be installed before move-in! Split bedroom floorplan, 2 car garage, screened porch, fenced backyard and so much more!



To get more information on rental requirements and instructions or to schedule a viewing of this property, contact Birmingham Property Management professionals Walton & Tower Real Estate at https://www.waltontower.com. Please include the property address in your inquiry.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5004739)