Helena, AL
520 Baronne St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

520 Baronne St.

520 Baronne Street · (205) 538-0462 ext. 1
Location

520 Baronne Street, Helena, AL 35080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 520 Baronne St. · Avail. Aug 7

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
520 Baronne St. Available 08/07/20 520 Baronne St (Helena) - Terrific 3 BR/2 BA in Helena's popular Jackson Square subdivision. Freshly painted throughout, kitchen just updated, and new carpet to be installed before move-in! Split bedroom floorplan, 2 car garage, screened porch, fenced backyard and so much more!

To get more information on rental requirements and instructions or to schedule a viewing of this property, contact Birmingham Property Management professionals Walton & Tower Real Estate at https://www.waltontower.com. Please include the property address in your inquiry.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5004739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Baronne St. have any available units?
520 Baronne St. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 Baronne St. have?
Some of 520 Baronne St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Baronne St. currently offering any rent specials?
520 Baronne St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Baronne St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Baronne St. is pet friendly.
Does 520 Baronne St. offer parking?
Yes, 520 Baronne St. offers parking.
Does 520 Baronne St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Baronne St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Baronne St. have a pool?
No, 520 Baronne St. does not have a pool.
Does 520 Baronne St. have accessible units?
No, 520 Baronne St. does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Baronne St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Baronne St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Baronne St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Baronne St. does not have units with air conditioning.
