Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

581 Thomas Road Available 08/14/20 Home for rent in Hayden - This is a property located right off Hwy 160 in the Hayden area. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a larger covered front porch. It also has window units and a floor furnace, a huge yard, and it backs up to a creek. Convenient to I-65. Pets case by case -- limit of 2 dogs or cats. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED! Available for move in August 14, 2020!



Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view these qualifications under the Tenants tab called Rental Requirements. You may also call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.



(RLNE4622224)