Hayden, AL
581 Thomas Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

581 Thomas Road

581 Thomas Rd · (205) 841-2250
Location

581 Thomas Rd, Hayden, AL 35180

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 581 Thomas Road · Avail. Aug 14

$595

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
581 Thomas Road Available 08/14/20 Home for rent in Hayden - This is a property located right off Hwy 160 in the Hayden area. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a larger covered front porch. It also has window units and a floor furnace, a huge yard, and it backs up to a creek. Convenient to I-65. Pets case by case -- limit of 2 dogs or cats. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED! Available for move in August 14, 2020!

Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view these qualifications under the Tenants tab called Rental Requirements. You may also call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.

(RLNE4622224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 Thomas Road have any available units?
581 Thomas Road has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 581 Thomas Road currently offering any rent specials?
581 Thomas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 Thomas Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 581 Thomas Road is pet friendly.
Does 581 Thomas Road offer parking?
No, 581 Thomas Road does not offer parking.
Does 581 Thomas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 581 Thomas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 Thomas Road have a pool?
No, 581 Thomas Road does not have a pool.
Does 581 Thomas Road have accessible units?
No, 581 Thomas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 581 Thomas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 581 Thomas Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 581 Thomas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 581 Thomas Road does not have units with air conditioning.
