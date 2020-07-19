4212 Inverness Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage internet access new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! SMART HOME!!!



This beautiful new DR Horton home has everything!!! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath with both an office room and a dining room. Open floor plan with 12ft cathedral ceiling in most areas and 10ft vaulted ceiling through the rest of the home. The open floor plan leads you straight to the kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and all stainless appliances. In addition, the family room has French doors that lead out to a covered concrete patio. The master bedroom has an additional 8' x 10' sitting room that opens to the back porch as well. The master bath includes a tiled in shower, garden tub, double sink vanity and a huge master closet. Wood floors, granite cabinet tops, painted cabinets and tray ceilings make this home extremely livable. Lastly, this home comes with a Smart Home system included, 2 car garage, and an underground irrigation system. Do NOT miss this deal!



*** This home is NOT pet friendly ***

*** This home does NOT accept Section 8 Vouchers ***