Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

4212 Inverness Circle

4212 Inverness Cir · (251) 299-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4212 Inverness Cir, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! SMART HOME!!!

This beautiful new DR Horton home has everything!!! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath with both an office room and a dining room. Open floor plan with 12ft cathedral ceiling in most areas and 10ft vaulted ceiling through the rest of the home. The open floor plan leads you straight to the kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and all stainless appliances. In addition, the family room has French doors that lead out to a covered concrete patio. The master bedroom has an additional 8' x 10' sitting room that opens to the back porch as well. The master bath includes a tiled in shower, garden tub, double sink vanity and a huge master closet. Wood floors, granite cabinet tops, painted cabinets and tray ceilings make this home extremely livable. Lastly, this home comes with a Smart Home system included, 2 car garage, and an underground irrigation system. Do NOT miss this deal!

*** This home is NOT pet friendly ***
*** This home does NOT accept Section 8 Vouchers ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Inverness Circle have any available units?
4212 Inverness Circle has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4212 Inverness Circle have?
Some of 4212 Inverness Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Inverness Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Inverness Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Inverness Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Inverness Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulf Shores.
Does 4212 Inverness Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Inverness Circle offers parking.
Does 4212 Inverness Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Inverness Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Inverness Circle have a pool?
No, 4212 Inverness Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Inverness Circle have accessible units?
No, 4212 Inverness Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Inverness Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 Inverness Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 Inverness Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4212 Inverness Circle has units with air conditioning.
