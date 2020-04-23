All apartments in Graysville
140 8th Street Northeast
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:24 PM

140 8th Street Northeast

140 8th Street Northeast · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 8th Street Northeast, Graysville, AL 35073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Check out this one level brick home, it features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen with all new appliances, a carport, and a spacious backyard, call this place home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 8th Street Northeast have any available units?
140 8th Street Northeast has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 140 8th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
140 8th Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 8th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 8th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 140 8th Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 140 8th Street Northeast does offer parking.
Does 140 8th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 8th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 8th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 140 8th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 140 8th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 140 8th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 140 8th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 8th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 8th Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 8th Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
