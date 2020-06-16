2600 Streetman Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.



From the moment you pull into the drive, you'll know you're home! This 4 bedroom / 2 bath home features a open kitchen, large bedrooms, a fenced back yard with a beautiful deck that will "WOW" you! New flooring, new appliances and new paint!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.