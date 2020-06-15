2290 Cheshire Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

3 Beds & 1.5 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Gas Water Heater

Gas Heating

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Storage Room

Deck

Driveway

Fenced Yard

2 Stories

*Max 2 pets under 50 lbs each



