Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2290 Cheshire Dr

2290 Cheshire Drive · (205) 545-8474
Location

2290 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL 35235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2290 Cheshire Dr · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Beds & 1.5 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Storage Room
Deck
Driveway
Fenced Yard
2 Stories
*Max 2 pets under 50 lbs each

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5845402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2290 Cheshire Dr have any available units?
2290 Cheshire Dr has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2290 Cheshire Dr have?
Some of 2290 Cheshire Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2290 Cheshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2290 Cheshire Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2290 Cheshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2290 Cheshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2290 Cheshire Dr offer parking?
No, 2290 Cheshire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2290 Cheshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2290 Cheshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2290 Cheshire Dr have a pool?
No, 2290 Cheshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2290 Cheshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 2290 Cheshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2290 Cheshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2290 Cheshire Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2290 Cheshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2290 Cheshire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
