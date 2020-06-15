2290 Cheshire Dr

Amenities
3 Beds & 1.5 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Storage Room
Deck
Driveway
Fenced Yard
2 Stories
*Max 2 pets under 50 lbs each
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
(RLNE5845402)