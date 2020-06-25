All apartments in Grayson Valley
Last updated June 25 2020 at 5:40 PM

2121 Grayson Valley Drive · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Grayson Valley
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

2121 Grayson Valley Drive, Grayson Valley, AL 35235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This home is a must see! This 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home is move in ready! The space that this home has is unbelievable. Large kitchen, beautiful master bedroom and master bath, a wonderful back yard and a deck to relax on! Don't let this home slip past you!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Grayson Valley Drive have any available units?
2121 Grayson Valley Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2121 Grayson Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Grayson Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Grayson Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Grayson Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Grayson Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 2121 Grayson Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2121 Grayson Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Grayson Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Grayson Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2121 Grayson Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Grayson Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2121 Grayson Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Grayson Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Grayson Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Grayson Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Grayson Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
