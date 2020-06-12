Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill

1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy Available 07/27/20 *Home For Rent in Grayson Valley!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome for rent with recently updated appliances (stove, dishwasher, refrigerator), ceiling fans in all bedrooms, deck and outside patio area great for grilling, and exterior motion-sensor lights. Small pets welcome. Call today to schedule your viewing appointment!!



Home does NOT qualify for Section 8 Housing Assistance Program.



Tenant to verify Alabama Power, Jefferson County water & sewer, Trussville Utilities gas, City of Trussville trash service



Directions: I459 North to exit 33B. I59 North toward Gadsden to exit 141 Trussville/ Pinson. Turn left onto Chalkville Rd/ CR10. Turn left onto Grayson Valley Pkwy. Property is on the right.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



