Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy

1305 Grayson Valley Parkway · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1305 Grayson Valley Parkway, Grayson Valley, AL 35235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy · Avail. Jul 27

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy Available 07/27/20 *Home For Rent in Grayson Valley!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome for rent with recently updated appliances (stove, dishwasher, refrigerator), ceiling fans in all bedrooms, deck and outside patio area great for grilling, and exterior motion-sensor lights. Small pets welcome. Call today to schedule your viewing appointment!!

Home does NOT qualify for Section 8 Housing Assistance Program.

Tenant to verify Alabama Power, Jefferson County water & sewer, Trussville Utilities gas, City of Trussville trash service

Directions: I459 North to exit 33B. I59 North toward Gadsden to exit 141 Trussville/ Pinson. Turn left onto Chalkville Rd/ CR10. Turn left onto Grayson Valley Pkwy. Property is on the right.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE2586193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy have any available units?
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy have?
Some of 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy offer parking?
No, 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
