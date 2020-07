Amenities

When it comes to residential communities, Woodbrook is Gardendale's finest. Beautiful landscaping and attractive amenities blend to create the ideal living environment. There are no through streets, so you can be assured of a quiet refuge away from traffic and its noise. Our apartments feature special touches such as two-toned designer paint and large walk-in closets, as well as mirrored closet doors in some floor plans. Enjoy the perks of a frost-free refrigerator with an ice maker. Take advantage of in-unit washer and dryer connections. Not to mention, our two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature a pantry and a breakfast bar. Woodbrook Apartments also offers a range of community amenities just steps from your door. Take a dip in our sparkling salt water pool, head to the sand volleyball court for a match with a neighbor, or check out the adventure playground area for an afternoon of fun.