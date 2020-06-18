All apartments in Gardendale
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:02 AM

713 Goldenrod Dr

713 Goldenrod Drive · (205) 968-1825
Location

713 Goldenrod Drive, Gardendale, AL 35071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 713 Goldenrod Dr · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
713 Goldenrod Dr Available 05/01/20 1 Level Home Close to Shopping (Gardendale) - One Level Living withing 2 Miles of Shopping. 3 Car Covered Parking....2 Car Main Level + 1 Car Carport. Hardwoods in Living Room, Dining Room, and All 3 Bedrooms. Large Laundry Room. Big, Screened Back Patio. Fenced Back Yard. Washer/dryer included.

Currently occupied, available 5/1. Call Rental Advantage to schedule showing 205-968-1825 or 205-222-4335

Elementary: Gardendale
Middle: Bragg
High: Gardendale

(RLNE5694191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Goldenrod Dr have any available units?
713 Goldenrod Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 713 Goldenrod Dr currently offering any rent specials?
713 Goldenrod Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Goldenrod Dr pet-friendly?
No, 713 Goldenrod Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardendale.
Does 713 Goldenrod Dr offer parking?
Yes, 713 Goldenrod Dr does offer parking.
Does 713 Goldenrod Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 Goldenrod Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Goldenrod Dr have a pool?
No, 713 Goldenrod Dr does not have a pool.
Does 713 Goldenrod Dr have accessible units?
No, 713 Goldenrod Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Goldenrod Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Goldenrod Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Goldenrod Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Goldenrod Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
