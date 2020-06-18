Amenities
713 Goldenrod Dr Available 05/01/20 1 Level Home Close to Shopping (Gardendale) - One Level Living withing 2 Miles of Shopping. 3 Car Covered Parking....2 Car Main Level + 1 Car Carport. Hardwoods in Living Room, Dining Room, and All 3 Bedrooms. Large Laundry Room. Big, Screened Back Patio. Fenced Back Yard. Washer/dryer included.
Currently occupied, available 5/1. Call Rental Advantage to schedule showing 205-968-1825 or 205-222-4335
Elementary: Gardendale
Middle: Bragg
High: Gardendale
(RLNE5694191)