All apartments in Gardendale
Find more places like 128 Honeysuckle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardendale, AL
/
128 Honeysuckle Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

128 Honeysuckle Drive

128 Honeysuckle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardendale
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

128 Honeysuckle Drive, Gardendale, AL 35071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Simple but lovely 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house. This house has carpet all throughout the house with tile flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. The house has a screen porch and deck in the entrance. This kitchen has granite countertops and has nice windows with lots of natural light and space for furniture and appliances. The bathroom has a shower tub combo with a nice vanity and window. The closets in the rooms are also very spacious. The house also has a nice yard with parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Honeysuckle Drive have any available units?
128 Honeysuckle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardendale, AL.
What amenities does 128 Honeysuckle Drive have?
Some of 128 Honeysuckle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Honeysuckle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 Honeysuckle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Honeysuckle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Honeysuckle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 128 Honeysuckle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 128 Honeysuckle Drive offers parking.
Does 128 Honeysuckle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Honeysuckle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Honeysuckle Drive have a pool?
No, 128 Honeysuckle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 128 Honeysuckle Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 Honeysuckle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Honeysuckle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Honeysuckle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Honeysuckle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Honeysuckle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr
Gardendale, AL 35071

Similar Pages

Gardendale 1 BedroomsGardendale 2 Bedrooms
Gardendale Apartments with BalconiesGardendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Gardendale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Gadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALOdenville, ALFultondale, ALTrussville, ALBrook Highland, ALGrayson Valley, AL
Pleasant Grove, ALPinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALClay, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus