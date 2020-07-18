Simple but lovely 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house. This house has carpet all throughout the house with tile flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. The house has a screen porch and deck in the entrance. This kitchen has granite countertops and has nice windows with lots of natural light and space for furniture and appliances. The bathroom has a shower tub combo with a nice vanity and window. The closets in the rooms are also very spacious. The house also has a nice yard with parking available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 Honeysuckle Drive have any available units?
128 Honeysuckle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardendale, AL.
What amenities does 128 Honeysuckle Drive have?
Some of 128 Honeysuckle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Honeysuckle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 Honeysuckle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Honeysuckle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Honeysuckle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 128 Honeysuckle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 128 Honeysuckle Drive offers parking.
Does 128 Honeysuckle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Honeysuckle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Honeysuckle Drive have a pool?
No, 128 Honeysuckle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 128 Honeysuckle Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 Honeysuckle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Honeysuckle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Honeysuckle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Honeysuckle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Honeysuckle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.