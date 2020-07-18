128 Honeysuckle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking carpet

Simple but lovely 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house. This house has carpet all throughout the house with tile flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. The house has a screen porch and deck in the entrance. This kitchen has granite countertops and has nice windows with lots of natural light and space for furniture and appliances. The bathroom has a shower tub combo with a nice vanity and window. The closets in the rooms are also very spacious. The house also has a nice yard with parking available.