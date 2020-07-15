Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gadsden
Find more places like 2501 Monroe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gadsden, AL
/
2501 Monroe Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2501 Monroe Street
2501 Monroe Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2501 Monroe Street, Gadsden, AL 35904
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
South Gadsden - 3 bedroom 1 bath home near Gadsden City High School. Home has central heat and air, stove, microwave, refrigerator, fenced back yard, and single car garage.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5182133)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2501 Monroe Street have any available units?
2501 Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gadsden, AL
.
What amenities does 2501 Monroe Street have?
Some of 2501 Monroe Street's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2501 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Monroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gadsden
.
Does 2501 Monroe Street offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Monroe Street offers parking.
Does 2501 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 2501 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 2501 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2501 Monroe Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, AL
Huntsville, AL
Hoover, AL
Vestavia Hills, AL
Anniston, AL
Mountain Brook, AL
Center Point, AL
Cullman, AL
Gardendale, AL
Pell City, AL
Moody, AL
Margaret, AL
Warrior, AL
Saks, AL
Odenville, AL
Fultondale, AL
Trussville, AL
Grayson Valley, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Pinson, AL
Tarrant, AL
Chelsea, AL
Irondale, AL
Leeds, AL
Rome, GA
Sylacauga, AL
Clay, AL
Lincoln, AL
Oxford, AL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Alabama in Huntsville
Birmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus