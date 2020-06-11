All apartments in Forestdale
3000 Tall Tree Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:41 PM

3000 Tall Tree Lane

3000 Tall Tree Lane · (205) 271-0177
Location

3000 Tall Tree Lane, Forestdale, AL 35005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Tall Tree Lane have any available units?
3000 Tall Tree Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3000 Tall Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Tall Tree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Tall Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 Tall Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3000 Tall Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 3000 Tall Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3000 Tall Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Tall Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Tall Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 3000 Tall Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Tall Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3000 Tall Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Tall Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Tall Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Tall Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Tall Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
