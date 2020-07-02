2000 Cherry Avenue

Amenities

This 2-story 3-bedroom/2-bath home in Birmingham. Offers a captivating living room, master suite with vanity, traditional dining room with great chandelier, kitchen with electric range, solid-surface counter-tops, stainless steel appliances included. The large backyard perfect for entertaining. This paradise will only be available for so long. Don't miss out!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



