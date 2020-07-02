All apartments in Forestdale
2000 Cherry Avenue

2000 Cherry Avenue · (205) 433-0170
Location

2000 Cherry Avenue, Forestdale, AL 35214

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,113

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This 2-story 3-bedroom/2-bath home in Birmingham. Offers a captivating living room, master suite with vanity, traditional dining room with great chandelier, kitchen with electric range, solid-surface counter-tops, stainless steel appliances included. The large backyard perfect for entertaining. This paradise will only be available for so long. Don't miss out!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Cherry Avenue have any available units?
2000 Cherry Avenue has a unit available for $1,113 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2000 Cherry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Cherry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Cherry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Cherry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Cherry Avenue offer parking?
No, 2000 Cherry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Cherry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Cherry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Cherry Avenue have a pool?
No, 2000 Cherry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Cherry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2000 Cherry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Cherry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Cherry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Cherry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Cherry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
