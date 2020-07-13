All apartments in Foley
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Sevilla Place

Open Now until 5:30pm
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla · (251) 387-7127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL 36535

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 951 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 951 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 951 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sevilla Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
furnished
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
online portal
playground
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living. Featuring one, two, and three- bedroom premier luxury apartment homes, full service benefits, resort style amenities, including a private upscale covered RV and boat storage area. Our location is just minutes away from the finest dining, shopping and the white sandy beaches of South Baldwin County. Come discover a new wave of living in your brand-new home at Sevilla Place. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot. Other. Surface Lot/Garage. Please call us for complete Parking Policy information. Detached garages are available $100.00 per month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sevilla Place have any available units?
Sevilla Place has 24 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sevilla Place have?
Some of Sevilla Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sevilla Place currently offering any rent specials?
Sevilla Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sevilla Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Sevilla Place is pet friendly.
Does Sevilla Place offer parking?
Yes, Sevilla Place offers parking.
Does Sevilla Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sevilla Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sevilla Place have a pool?
Yes, Sevilla Place has a pool.
Does Sevilla Place have accessible units?
Yes, Sevilla Place has accessible units.
Does Sevilla Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sevilla Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Sevilla Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sevilla Place has units with air conditioning.
