Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel furnished w/d hookup carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly accessible business center conference room online portal playground

NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living. Featuring one, two, and three- bedroom premier luxury apartment homes, full service benefits, resort style amenities, including a private upscale covered RV and boat storage area. Our location is just minutes away from the finest dining, shopping and the white sandy beaches of South Baldwin County. Come discover a new wave of living in your brand-new home at Sevilla Place. Schedule a tour today!