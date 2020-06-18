All apartments in Foley
2651 Juniper Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2651 Juniper Street

2651 South Juniper Street · (888) 403-7368
Location

2651 South Juniper Street, Foley, AL 36535

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2651 Juniper Street - Victoria Place Condominum Unit 501 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condominium in Foley, AL - Two bedroom two bath Victoria Place Condominium (end unit). Ground level unit with garage! Enjoy all that Foley has to offer while being close to the best shopping, dining, parks, schools and The Park at OWA. Nestled in the heart of a walking & cycling friendly city with lots of sidewalks and bike paths for you to explore. Unit features approx 1,150 SF with an open layout floor plan. Large walk-in closet in master, Single car garage, Screened-in covered patio and much more to offer. Association has approved and begun security gate installation at entrance so you'll benefit from the added peace of mind and security.

*12-month lease with approved application.
*Application fee $40.00 per adult 19 yrs. of age and older
must pass credit/background check.
*Security deposit due within 24-hrs of approved rental application
* First months rent is due at lease signing
*Pet's negotiable Owner must approve with a $200.00 NON-REFUNDABLE pet fee, $100.00 Deposit, and a Monthly Pet Rent of $25.00 MAX WEIGHT OF 25 LBS
*Utilities are NOT included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
* Lawn Maintenance Included
.
To schedule showing contact:

GW Rental Management
888-403-7368
307 S McKenzie Street, Suite 301
Foley, AL. 36535

For details, or to apply visit: www.gw4rent.com (top tab, select vacancies, locate property and APPLY NOW)

(RLNE5504734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

