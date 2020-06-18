2651 Juniper Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condominium in Foley, AL - Two bedroom two bath Victoria Place Condominium (end unit). Ground level unit with garage! Enjoy all that Foley has to offer while being close to the best shopping, dining, parks, schools and The Park at OWA. Nestled in the heart of a walking & cycling friendly city with lots of sidewalks and bike paths for you to explore. Unit features approx 1,150 SF with an open layout floor plan. Large walk-in closet in master, Single car garage, Screened-in covered patio and much more to offer. Association has approved and begun security gate installation at entrance so you'll benefit from the added peace of mind and security.



*12-month lease with approved application.

*Application fee $40.00 per adult 19 yrs. of age and older

must pass credit/background check.

*Security deposit due within 24-hrs of approved rental application

* First months rent is due at lease signing

*Pet's negotiable Owner must approve with a $200.00 NON-REFUNDABLE pet fee, $100.00 Deposit, and a Monthly Pet Rent of $25.00 MAX WEIGHT OF 25 LBS

*Utilities are NOT included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

* Lawn Maintenance Included

.

To schedule showing contact:



GW Rental Management

888-403-7368

307 S McKenzie Street, Suite 301

Foley, AL. 36535



For details, or to apply visit: www.gw4rent.com (top tab, select vacancies, locate property and APPLY NOW)



(RLNE5504734)