Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing*



Nice one bedroom apartment in the heart of downtown Florence! Unit is a downstairs unit with a private entrance. Pets under 25lbs welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Spacious unit on nice shaded lot. Close to all of Florence's downtown amenities. Comes with refrigerator and stove. Has washer/dryer hook ups in kitchen. Does not accept Section 8.



To schedule a showing please call 256-718-2000. For a list of other available properties please visit holmesandhickman.com



$550 Rent

$550 Security Deposit

$300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$25 Application Fee