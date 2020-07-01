1002 Sherrod Ave

Amenities

FALL MOVE IN SPECIAL $1125 Per Month with Lease starting on August 1, 2020!!



*** Call 256-718-2000 to set up a showing!***



You aren't going to want to miss this opportunity! Attention to detail. This unit has been remodeled from top to bottom. With beautiful new laminate floors, window treatments, 2 FULL bathrooms, all kitchen appliances included, as well as the washer and dryer! This is an amazing deal!! Unit also features a private patio with concrete as well as a grassy area. The 2 full bathrooms boast beautiful ceramic tile. Each unit has its own brand new HVAC unit. Phone/tablet charging stations in kitchen and each bedroom (USB outlets/nook to charge). Exterior "dusk 2 dawn" security lighting + 7x24 Monitored Security System in each Unit. Ample parking for each unit. This complex is within walking distance to UNA. Ride your bike to downtown Florence. Wow, what a deal for such amazing amenities!



These units are pet friendly with a NON-refundable pet fee of $150.



Appliances included are: Fridge (plus ice maker), Solid top electric stove and oven, large built in microwave, Dishwasher, large capacity Washer/Dryer, garbage disposal



*******This complex is only streets away from the UNA Shuttle Transport!!!!*******

*Does not accept section 8*



RENT: $1125

DEPOSIT: $1125



$25.00 Application Fee per Applicant

$150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee (if applicable)



