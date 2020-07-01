All apartments in Florence
1002 Sherrod Ave
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

1002 Sherrod Ave

1002 Sherrod Ave · (256) 718-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Florence
3 Bedrooms
Location

1002 Sherrod Ave, Florence, AL 35630

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
FALL MOVE IN SPECIAL $1125 Per Month with Lease starting on August 1, 2020!!

*** Call 256-718-2000 to set up a showing!***

You aren't going to want to miss this opportunity! Attention to detail. This unit has been remodeled from top to bottom. With beautiful new laminate floors, window treatments, 2 FULL bathrooms, all kitchen appliances included, as well as the washer and dryer! This is an amazing deal!! Unit also features a private patio with concrete as well as a grassy area. The 2 full bathrooms boast beautiful ceramic tile. Each unit has its own brand new HVAC unit. Phone/tablet charging stations in kitchen and each bedroom (USB outlets/nook to charge). Exterior "dusk 2 dawn" security lighting + 7x24 Monitored Security System in each Unit. Ample parking for each unit. This complex is within walking distance to UNA. Ride your bike to downtown Florence. Wow, what a deal for such amazing amenities!

These units are pet friendly with a NON-refundable pet fee of $150.

Appliances included are: Fridge (plus ice maker), Solid top electric stove and oven, large built in microwave, Dishwasher, large capacity Washer/Dryer, garbage disposal

*******This complex is only streets away from the UNA Shuttle Transport!!!!*******
*Does not accept section 8*

RENT: $1125
DEPOSIT: $1125

$25.00 Application Fee per Applicant
$150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee (if applicable)

For all other listings please visit holmesandhickman.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Sherrod Ave have any available units?
1002 Sherrod Ave has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1002 Sherrod Ave have?
Some of 1002 Sherrod Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Sherrod Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Sherrod Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Sherrod Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Sherrod Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Sherrod Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Sherrod Ave offers parking.
Does 1002 Sherrod Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 Sherrod Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Sherrod Ave have a pool?
No, 1002 Sherrod Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Sherrod Ave have accessible units?
No, 1002 Sherrod Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Sherrod Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Sherrod Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Sherrod Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1002 Sherrod Ave has units with air conditioning.
