Last updated June 25 2020 at 6:41 PM

227 Ridgewood Avenue

227 Ridgewood Avenue · (205) 346-7986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

227 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL 35064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$998

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1354 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1954756

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1354 square feet of space, with amenities including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly renovated. With access to a porch and a fenced yard. Minutes away from I-20. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.birmingham@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
227 Ridgewood Avenue has a unit available for $998 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 227 Ridgewood Avenue have?
Some of 227 Ridgewood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
227 Ridgewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Ridgewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 227 Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 227 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 227 Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 227 Ridgewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 227 Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 227 Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Ridgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 227 Ridgewood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
