All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 509 Green Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, AL
/
509 Green Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

509 Green Drive

509 Green Drive · (334) 475-4405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

509 Green Drive, Enterprise, AL 36330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage located in Regency Meadows subdivision. Features include a covered front porch, hardwood floors in the main living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, a formal dining room, wood burning fireplace, a bonus room, and a spacious fenced in back yard. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Green Drive have any available units?
509 Green Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 Green Drive have?
Some of 509 Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
509 Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Green Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Green Drive is pet friendly.
Does 509 Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 509 Green Drive offers parking.
Does 509 Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Green Drive have a pool?
No, 509 Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 509 Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 509 Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 509 Green Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Enterprise 3 BedroomsEnterprise Apartments with Balconies
Enterprise Apartments with ParkingEnterprise Apartments with Pools
Enterprise Pet Friendly PlacesButler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dothan, ALOzark, AL
Troy, AL
Daleville, AL
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity