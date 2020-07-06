509 Green Drive

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage located in Regency Meadows subdivision. Features include a covered front porch, hardwood floors in the main living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, a formal dining room, wood burning fireplace, a bonus room, and a spacious fenced in back yard. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.