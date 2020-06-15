304 Valley Chase Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage located in Valley Chase Subdivision. This home backs up to the tree line for privacy and features hardwood floors and tile throughout the home, granite counter tops, gas fireplace, a split floor plan, 2 large master closets and an office off the master bedroom. Comes with all kitchen appliances, fenced in backyard, laundry room with cabinetry, sink and washing machine and dryer hookups, and an in-ground pool. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this home please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.