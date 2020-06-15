All apartments in Enterprise
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

304 Valley Chase Drive

304 Valley Chase Drive · (334) 475-4405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 Valley Chase Drive, Enterprise, AL 36330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 21

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1827 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage located in Valley Chase Subdivision. This home backs up to the tree line for privacy and features hardwood floors and tile throughout the home, granite counter tops, gas fireplace, a split floor plan, 2 large master closets and an office off the master bedroom. Comes with all kitchen appliances, fenced in backyard, laundry room with cabinetry, sink and washing machine and dryer hookups, and an in-ground pool. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this home please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Valley Chase Drive have any available units?
304 Valley Chase Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 Valley Chase Drive have?
Some of 304 Valley Chase Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Valley Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Valley Chase Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Valley Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Valley Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 304 Valley Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 Valley Chase Drive does offer parking.
Does 304 Valley Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Valley Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Valley Chase Drive have a pool?
Yes, 304 Valley Chase Drive has a pool.
Does 304 Valley Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Valley Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Valley Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Valley Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Valley Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Valley Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
